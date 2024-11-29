Crude steel production in Argentina declines in October

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), informed the country’s crude steel production has reached 359,600 mt in October, against 370,900 mt in September.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 4.4 percent to 185,500 mt, the production of CRC increased by 4.5 percent to 106,300 mt and the production of long products increased by 7.1 percent to 151,500 mt.

Compared to October 2023, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 21.6 percent, HRC production declining by 11.7 percent, CRC production declining by 2.4 percent, and long products production declining by 22.9 percent.

According to AA, the country’s civil construction sector, one of the main consumers of steel products, the performance declined in October by 1 percent from September and 20 percent on a yearly basis, while during the first ten months of the year there was a decline of 26 percent from the same period in 2023.

For the automotive sector, production increased by 5 percent from September and by 1 percent from October 2023, but when considering the first ten months of the year, there was a 20 percent production decline.

Machinery and agriculture equipment benefited from the end of the dry season, and although the performance of the sector declined by 11 percent from September, it has increased from October 2023, while sales of equipment to the energy sector were stable in October from September but showing positive perspectives for 2025.

The domestic appliances sector is showing signs of recovery, positively impacted by the return of credit lines to individual consumers.