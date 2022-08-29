﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

Monday, 29 August 2022 11:28:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.5 percent compared to July 2021, totaling 7.32 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.27 million metric tons, rising by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and dropping by 10.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 38.30 million metric tons, down by 6.9 percent, while its crude steel production came to 53.52 million metric tons, falling by 4.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

July 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

420,444

-8.3

+6.3

Bar

707,777

-5.7

-2.6

Wire rod

122,999

+8.1

-8.7

Heavy plate

766,888

-6.4

+13.2

Hot rolled wide strip

2,761,555

-0.6

-20.9

Cold rolled wide strip

1,172,333

+4.5

-17.1

Galvanized sheet

668,222

+5.8

-20.1

Welded pipe

256,666

-9.2

-5.6

