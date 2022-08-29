Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

Monday, 29 August 2022 11:28:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.5 percent compared to July 2021, totaling 7.32 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.27 million metric tons, rising by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and dropping by 10.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 38.30 million metric tons, down by 6.9 percent, while its crude steel production came to 53.52 million metric tons, falling by 4.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

