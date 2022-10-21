﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

Friday, 21 October 2022 12:17:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by three percent compared to the previous month and by 12.3 percent compared to September 2021, totaling 7.14 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.06 million metric tons, decreasing by 6.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 48.77 million metric tons, down by 7.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 67.82 million metric tons, falling by six percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

September 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

405,100

-5.8

-6.3

Bar

676,900

+13.8

-5.8

Wire rod

110,000

-0.7

-23.6

Heavy plate

738,500

+5.0

-10.5

Hot rolled wide strip

2,749,200

-8.5

-15.0

Cold rolled wide strip

1,227,700

+2.8

-11.2

Galvanized sheet

712,100

+4.3

-12.6

Welded pipe

268,200

+8.9

-11.0

