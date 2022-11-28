﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:18:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 12,466 mt in September 2022, down 7.3 percent from August but up 39.2 percent from September 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $26.9 million in September, compared to $33.2 million in the previous month and $21.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 6,567 mt, compared to 8,738 mt in August and 5,041 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,220 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.


Tags: Pipe Beams Tubing Longs Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish hollow section offers to UK

16 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

West Central Steel expands fabrication plant

23 Sep | Steel News

Farwest Steel to build Washington facility

08 Jun | Steel News

Attendees of the SteelOrbis Steel Trade conference "look for the light"

13 Jul | Steel Matters

China’s crude steel ouput rises 26.59 percent in Dec 2009

27 Jan | Steel News

Upward price trend continues for US domestic tube; some import offers appear

05 May | Tube and Pipe

VAT rebate reduction should raise Chinese tubing offers to the US

22 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Further details on AD/CVD petition against Chinese pipe

11 Jun | Steel News

US tubing market – Domestic prices taking a jump up

30 Mar | Tube and Pipe