US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:18:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 12,466 mt in September 2022, down 7.3 percent from August but up 39.2 percent from September 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $26.9 million in September, compared to $33.2 million in the previous month and $21.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 6,567 mt, compared to 8,738 mt in August and 5,041 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,220 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.