MOC: Average steel prices in China decline slightly in Jun 2-8

Friday, 13 June 2025 10:22:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 2-8 period this year the average finished steel prices in China have seen slight decreases.

In the given period, the average prices of welded steel pipe, rebar and steel channels decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 1.7 percent, 1.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.  


Tags: Coking Coal Beams Rebar Pipe Tubular Longs Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

