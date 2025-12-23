Masteel completes hot load test run of HDG project No. 6

Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ma’anshan Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of Baowu Group, successfully completed the hot load test run of its cold rolled hot dip galvanized production line No. 6 on December 22, signaling the start of production operations, as reported by China Baowu Group.

Construction work on the project started on May 31 2024. The project has a designed production capacity of 450,000 mt, and an estimated annual output value of RMB 2.7 billion ($0.38 billion).

The products from the production line will mainly consist of pure-zinc-coated, high-and ultra-high-strength steel for automotive usage, which will significantly boost Masteel’s automotive-sheet capacity and expand the market potential of wide coated strip.