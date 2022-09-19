﻿
Turkey’s Noksel awaits environmental approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

Monday, 19 September 2022 14:48:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. for its electric resistance welding (ERW) steel pipe and profile production mill project in Osmaniye, has been examined and the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual capacity of 200,000 mt, is around TRY 460.72 million ($25.16 million).

The ERW pipes and profiles to be produced at the plant are used in water and oil pipelines, automotive and automotive sub-industries, white goods, bicycles, electrical appliances, textiles, furniture and steel goods production, in the construction of residential and industrial buildings, in renovations to increase the durability of all kinds of reinforced concrete structures, in the manufacture of agricultural machinery and in areas where steel construction is used.


