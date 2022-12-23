﻿
English
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Sardoğan gets approval for seamless hot drawn pipe capacity increase project

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:09:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Sardoğan Endüstri ve Ticaret does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its various steel bends and seamless hot drawn steel pipe production plant capacity increase project in Istanbul.

The investment cost of the project is TRY 44.01 million ($2.35 million). 

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project, the company’s annual steel bending production capacity will increase from 4,416 mt to 6,000 mt and the annual seamless hot drawn pipe production capacity will rise from 31,259 mt to 60,000 mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

