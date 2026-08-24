US line pipe imports up 35.1 percent in June 2026 from May

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 55,896 mt in June this year, up 35.1 percent from May and down 1.6 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $57.2 million in June this year, compared to $48.8 million in May and $62.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June with 26,398 mt compared to 20,417 mt in May and 29,532 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include India with 8,793 mt, Ukraine with 7,145 mt, and Mexico with 5,380 mt.