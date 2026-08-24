 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US line pipe imports up 35.1 percent in June 2026 from May

Monday, 24 August 2026 19:40:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 55,896 mt in June this year, up 35.1 percent from May and down 1.6 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $57.2 million in June this year, compared to $48.8 million in May and $62.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June with 26,398 mt compared to 20,417 mt in May and 29,532 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include India with 8,793 mt, Ukraine with 7,145 mt, and Mexico with 5,380 mt.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

US OCTG imports up 1.1 percent in June 2026 from May

21 Aug | Steel News

Has the US steel sector entered a bullish new era? And is scrap growing with steel?

10 Jul | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.6 percent in April 2026 from March

29 Jun | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 17.5 percent in April 2026 from March

26 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 17.5 percent in April 2026 from March

25 Jun | Steel News

US line pipe imports up three percent in April 2026 from March

24 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 22.6 percent in April 2026 from March

23 Jun | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.1 percent in March 2026 from February

22 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 27.9 percent in March 2026 from February

21 May | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 8.3 percent in March 2026 from February

19 May | Steel News