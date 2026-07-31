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US standard pipe imports up 1.9 percent in May 2026 from April

Friday, 31 July 2026 00:57:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 52,471 mt in May this year, up 1.9 percent from April and down 13.9 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $51.04 million in May, compared to $51.23 million in April and $62.43 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from South Korea in May with 11,955 mt, compared to 3,698 mt in April and 7,447 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in May include Canada with 9,824 mt, Thailand with 9,475 mt, Vietnam with 6,100 mt, and Mexico with 5,388 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Vietnam Mexico Korea S. North America Far East 

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