 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG exports down 39.6 percent in May 2026 from April

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 19:45:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 7,607 mt in May this year, down 39.6 percent from April and down 48.4 percent from May 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $21.08 million in May, compared to $30.76 million in the previous month and $29.19 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in May with 5,031 mt, compared to 8,767 mt in April and 11,112 mt in May 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in May.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

US OCTG imports up 41.9 percent in May 2026 from April

28 Jul | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 6, 2026

11 Feb | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 3, 2026

20 Jan | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 53, 2025

29 Dec | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 51, 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 49, 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count increase - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 47, 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 46, 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 45, 2025

04 Nov | Steel News