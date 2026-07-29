US OCTG exports down 39.6 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 7,607 mt in May this year, down 39.6 percent from April and down 48.4 percent from May 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $21.08 million in May, compared to $30.76 million in the previous month and $29.19 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in May with 5,031 mt, compared to 8,767 mt in April and 11,112 mt in May 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in May.