US line pipe imports down 11.4 percent in May 2026 from April

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 41,378 mt in May this year, down 11.4 percent from April and down 48.0 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $48.8 million in May this year, compared to $51.5 million in April and $93.5 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in May with 20,417 mt compared to 26,847 mt in April and 47,809 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported line pipe in May include Mexico with 5,113 mt, India with 4,121 mt, and Japan with 3,219 mt.