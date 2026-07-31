US structural pipe and tube exports up 10.7 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,622 mt in May this year, up 10.7 percent from April and up 0.5 percent from May 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $13.76 million in May, compared to $13.00 million in the previous month and $11.23 million in the same month of the previous year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in May with 2,828 mt, compared to 3,341 mt in April and 2,744 mt in May 2025. The other top export destination was Canada with 2,420 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in May.