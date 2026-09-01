Interpipe plans €20 million loan to expand production at Romanian seamless pipe plant

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway product producer Interpipe is reportedly planning to secure a loan of up to €20 million from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), as the company works to increase production at its recently acquired seamless pipe plant in Roman, Romania, according to Romanian media reports.

Interpipe completed the acquisition of the former ArcelorMittal Tubular Products (AMTP) Roman plant in early April 2026, having signed the acquisition agreement in December 2025, as SteelOrbis reported previously. The facility, which has since been renamed Interpipe Roman, resumed production at its 16-inch plug mill on April 14 following a short delay caused by insufficient billet inventories.

Production increase planned at Roman plant

The company has started evaluating and modernizing the existing production processes at the facility and plans to increase production volumes. The Roman plant has three seamless pipe rolling lines, although only one had been operating in recent years. The company intends to eventually restart production on all the lines, depending on market conditions.

Interpipe CEO Luca Zanotti stated that the company is initially focusing on optimizing the plant's existing equipment and increasing supplies of semi-finished steel products. The pace of rolling and finishing operations will depend on market demand, while more detailed investment decisions will be made after further assessment of production assets, product quality and customer response.

Interpipe aims to supply Roman plant with its own steel

The Roman facility currently receives billets both from Interpipe Steel in Ukraine and external suppliers. Interpipe is investing in its steelmaking operations in Dnipro with the aim of eventually meeting 100 percent of the Romanian plant's steel requirements from its own production.

In 2025, Interpipe supplied 470,000 mt of steel pipes and 89,000 mt of railway products to its customers.