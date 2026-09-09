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France's steel product export value increases 1.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 12:08:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €5.82 billion, increased by 1.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €720.34 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.7 percent, €289.93 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 6.3 percent, €381.3 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 4.3 percent, €183.37 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 2.9 percent, and €535.94 million of metal structures and parts - down by 2.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.

Tags: Pipe Wire  Tubular Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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