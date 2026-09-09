France's steel product export value increases 1.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €5.82 billion, increased by 1.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €720.34 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.7 percent, €289.93 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 6.3 percent, €381.3 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 4.3 percent, €183.37 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 2.9 percent, and €535.94 million of metal structures and parts - down by 2.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.