France’s steel product export value down 1.9 percent in Q1 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €2.37 billion, decreasing by 1.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €286.78 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.3 percent, €120.8 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 7.7 percent, €166.93 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 9.5 percent, €80.52 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 4.4 percent, and €220.34 million of metal structures and parts - down by 0.9 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.