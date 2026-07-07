France’s steel product export value almost stable in Jan-Apr 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-April period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €3.24 billion, remained almost unchanged year on year.

In the given period, France exported €380.29 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 11.5 percent, €163.0 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 7.6 percent, €223.95 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 7.1 percent, €108.02 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 5.7 percent, and €295.11 million of metal structures and parts - down by 1.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.