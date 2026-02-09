France’s steel product export value down 3.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €8.75 billion, decreasing by 3.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.18 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 0.8 percent, €401.83 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.2 percent, €600.87 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 9.5 percent, €268.73 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 13.0 percent, and €839.84 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.