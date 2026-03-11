France’s steel product import value down 8.4 percent in 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2025 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.72 billion, decreasing by 8.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €2.03 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 1.6 percent, €491.95 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 3.1 percent, €638.29 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 6.7 percent, €472.37 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 1.3 percent, and €2.5 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5.8 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.