France’s steel product import value down 8.4 percent in 2025

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:22:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2025 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.72 billion, decreasing by 8.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €2.03 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 1.6 percent, €491.95 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 3.1 percent, €638.29 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 6.7 percent, €472.37 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 1.3 percent, and €2.5 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5.8 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


Tags: Pipe Wire  Tubular Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

