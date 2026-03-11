 |  Login 
France’s steel product export value down 3.3 percent in 2025

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:22:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2025 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.32 billion, decreasing by 3.3 percent year on year.

In 2025, France exported €1.27 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 0.5 percent, €428.61 million of cold rolled steel bars - remaining stable, €652.16 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 6.6 percent, €289.36 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 12.2 percent, and €908.57 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.5 percent, all compared to 2024.


