France’s steel product export value down 3.3 percent in 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2025 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.32 billion, decreasing by 3.3 percent year on year.

In 2025, France exported €1.27 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 0.5 percent, €428.61 million of cold rolled steel bars - remaining stable, €652.16 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 6.6 percent, €289.36 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 12.2 percent, and €908.57 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.5 percent, all compared to 2024.