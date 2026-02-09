France’s steel product import value down 9.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.18 billion, decreasing by 9.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.85 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 0.5 percent, €461.29 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 3.6 percent, €598.95 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by seven percent, €442.33 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 1.3 percent, and €2.29 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 6.9 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.