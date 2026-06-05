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France’s steel product import value down 2.1 percent in Q1 2026

Friday, 05 June 2026 13:18:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €2.31 billion, decreasing by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €520.2 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 1.5 percent, €135.46 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by two percent, €162.36 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 7.3 percent, €118.8 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 6.9 percent, and €600.25 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 11.9 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.


Tags: Pipe Wire  Tubular Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

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