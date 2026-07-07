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France’s steel product import value down 0.7 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 12:29:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-April period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.14 billion, decreasing by 0.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €702.27 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.3 percent, €178.94 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 2.1 percent, €217.45 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 5.7 percent, €159.64 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 6.4 percent, and €809.4 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 8.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.


Tags: Pipe Wire  Tubular Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

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