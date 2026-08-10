France's steel product import value down 0.2 percent in H1 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first half of this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.67 billion, decreasing by 0.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €702.27 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 1.6 percent, €275.73 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 0.5 percent, €332.51 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by three percent, €238.95 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 5.3 percent, and €1.20 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 10.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.