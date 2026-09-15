US issues preliminary results of CVD review on OCTG from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of OCTG from Turkey during the period of review.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 0.63 percent for Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikalari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan), the sole company examined in the review. The all-others rate, established in the original investigation, remains at 9.21 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.