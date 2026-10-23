US maintains AD and CVD orders on OCTG from five countries

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) form India, South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam and Ukraine.

The DOC and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry. As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD and CVD orders.

The weighted-average dumping margins are at the range of 2.05-9.91 percent for India, 9.89-15.75 percent for South Korea, 0-35.8 percent for Turkey, 25.18-111.47 percent for Vietnam, while subsidy rates are at the range of 13.87-27.77 percent for India and at 2.87 percent for Turkey.

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50.