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US maintains AD and CVD orders on OCTG from five countries

Friday, 23 October 2026 12:17:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) form India, South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam and Ukraine.

The DOC and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry. As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD and CVD orders. 

The weighted-average dumping margins are at the range of 2.05-9.91 percent for India, 9.89-15.75 percent for South Korea, 0-35.8 percent for Turkey, 25.18-111.47 percent for Vietnam, while subsidy rates are at the range of 13.87-27.77 percent for India and at 2.87 percent for Turkey. 

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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