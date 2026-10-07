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US issues final AD results on circular welded pipe from UAE

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 22:27:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe (CWP) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the period between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024.

The DOC determined that Conares Metal Supply Limited (Conares) and THL Tube and Pipe Industries LLC, KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC and Universal Tube and Pipe Industries FZE (collectively, Universal) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.15 percent for Conares and 5.11 percent for Universal.

The review-specific rate for the companies not selected for individual examination, Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes Ind. L.L.C., K.D. Industries Inc. and TSI Metal Industries L.L.C., is 4.68 percent.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at 3.15 percent for Conares and 6.16 percent for Universal, while the review-specific rate was 5.50 percent.

The all-others rate is 5.95 percent.

Tags: Pipe Tubular UAE US Middle East North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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