US issues final AD results on circular welded pipe from UAE

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe (CWP) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the period between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024.

The DOC determined that Conares Metal Supply Limited (Conares) and THL Tube and Pipe Industries LLC, KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC and Universal Tube and Pipe Industries FZE (collectively, Universal) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.15 percent for Conares and 5.11 percent for Universal.

The review-specific rate for the companies not selected for individual examination, Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes Ind. L.L.C., K.D. Industries Inc. and TSI Metal Industries L.L.C., is 4.68 percent.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at 3.15 percent for Conares and 6.16 percent for Universal, while the review-specific rate was 5.50 percent.

The all-others rate is 5.95 percent.