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US issues preliminary affirmative AD determination on OCTG from UAE

Friday, 06 November 2026 20:59:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. The period of investigation is April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The DOC preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 68.88 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes and Pipes Industries, LLC (Ajmal) and 61.45 percent for Universal Tube and Pipe Industries FZE and THL Pipe and Tube Industries LLC (collectively, Universal), the two individually examined producers/exporters.

The all-others rate is 68.23 percent, based on the weighted average of the rates calculated for Ajmal and Universal.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US UAE Middle East North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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