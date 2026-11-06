US issues preliminary affirmative AD determination on OCTG from UAE

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. The period of investigation is April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The DOC preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 68.88 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes and Pipes Industries, LLC (Ajmal) and 61.45 percent for Universal Tube and Pipe Industries FZE and THL Pipe and Tube Industries LLC (collectively, Universal), the two individually examined producers/exporters.

The all-others rate is 68.23 percent, based on the weighted average of the rates calculated for Ajmal and Universal.