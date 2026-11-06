 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary affirmative AD determination on OCTG from Austria

Friday, 06 November 2026 02:16:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Austria are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. The period of investigation is April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The DOC preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 47.21 percent for voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co. KG (voestalpine), the only individually examined producer/exporter in the investigation.

The all-others rate is 47.21 percent, based on the rate calculated for voestalpine.

At the request of voestalpine, the DOC postponed the final determination to no later than 135 days after the publication of the preliminary determination and extended provisional measures from four months to up to six months.

In the companion countervailing duty (CVD) investigation, the DOC preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 10.17 percent for voestalpine in September.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US Austria Europe North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe

External Diamater 21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness 1.2 - 6 mm
 
Tedarikçi INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

US issues preliminary affirmative CVD determination on OCTG from Austria

09 Sep | Steel News

France's steel product import value up 1.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

06 Nov | Steel News

France's steel product export value increases 2.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

06 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices continue their slightly soft trend

06 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Metinvest to close Iași pipe plant amid HRC supply disruptions

05 Nov | Steel News

Alleima receives first order for next-generation nuclear reactor tubing

05 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices unchanged amid rising competition

04 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Morocco extends safeguard duties on steel pipe imports until November 2029

04 Nov | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices slightly decrease amid weak demand

29 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China steel pipe prices move sideways amid cautious market sentiment

28 Oct | Tube and Pipe