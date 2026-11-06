US issues preliminary affirmative AD determination on OCTG from Austria

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Austria are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. The period of investigation is April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The DOC preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 47.21 percent for voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co. KG (voestalpine), the only individually examined producer/exporter in the investigation.

The all-others rate is 47.21 percent, based on the rate calculated for voestalpine.

At the request of voestalpine, the DOC postponed the final determination to no later than 135 days after the publication of the preliminary determination and extended provisional measures from four months to up to six months.

In the companion countervailing duty (CVD) investigation, the DOC preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 10.17 percent for voestalpine in September.