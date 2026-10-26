US structural pipe and tube exports down 23.0 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,649 mt in August this year, down 23.0 percent from July and up 14.3 percent from August 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $19.3 million in August, compared to $24.3 million in the previous month and $15.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 3,385 mt, compared to 4,794 mt in July and 1,908 mt in August last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 3,078 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.