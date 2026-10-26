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US structural pipe and tube exports down 23.0 percent in August 2026 from July

Monday, 26 October 2026 18:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,649 mt in August this year, down 23.0 percent from July and up 14.3 percent from August 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $19.3 million in August, compared to $24.3 million in the previous month and $15.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 3,385 mt, compared to 4,794 mt in July and 1,908 mt in August last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 3,078 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada Mexico US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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