US standard pipe imports up 14.7 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 71,472 mt in August this year, up 14.7 percent from July and up 18.7 percent from August 2025. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $65.3 million in August 2026, compared to $59.1 million in the previous month and $59.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the United Arab Emirates in August with 16,225 mt, compared to 5,322 mt in July and 17,854 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in August include Vietnam with 13,961 mt, Canada with 7,974 mt, South Korea with 7,149 mt and Turkey with 6,609 mt.