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US standard pipe imports up 14.7 percent in August 2026 from July

Friday, 23 October 2026 17:36:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 71,472 mt in August this year, up 14.7 percent from July and up 18.7 percent from August 2025. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $65.3 million in August 2026, compared to $59.1 million in the previous month and $59.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the United Arab Emirates in August with 16,225 mt, compared to 5,322 mt in July and 17,854 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in August include Vietnam with 13,961 mt, Canada with 7,974 mt, South Korea with 7,149 mt and Turkey with 6,609 mt.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US Vietnam UAE Korea S. Canada Turkey Europe East Asia and Pacific North America Mediterranean Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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