UK overtakes Romania as Turkey's largest welded pipe export market in January-August 2026

In August this year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 198,906 metric tons, up by 92.0 percent compared to July and up by 7.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $179.86 million, increasing by 82.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.30 million mt, down 0.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.1 percent to $1.11 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's welded pipe exports - last 12 months

The UK became Turkey's largest welded pipe export market in the January-August period, with shipments rising by 85.4 percent year on year to 210,854 mt. Romania followed with 207,178 mt, down 2.3 percent, while exports to the US surged by 213.5 percent to 74,688 mt, moving the country into third place. Shipments to Belgium also increased by 12.3 percent to 67,663 mt, while exports to Croatia and Greece rose by 175.1 percent and 74.1 percent, respectively.

By contrast, exports to Germany decreased by 46.3 percent, while shipments to Italy and Morocco fell by 27.9 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively. In August, total welded pipe exports increased by 7.3 percent year on year and by 92.0 percent month on month to 198,906 mt, supported by strong shipments to the UK, the US and Romania. Overall, Turkey's export volume remained broadly stable in January-August, while the market mix shifted toward the UK and the US and away from some traditional destinations such as Germany, Italy and Morocco.

Turkey's top 10 welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) UK 210,854 113,711 85.4 40,138 15,371 161.1 Romania 207,178 211,976 -2.3 23,544 15,315 53.7 US 74,688 23,824 213.5 31,396 75 >1000.0 Belgium 67,663 60,233 12.3 10,374 15,844 -34.5 Georgia 62,953 62,479 0.8 10,128 7,806 29.7 Italy 53,894 74,738 -27.9 3,701 11,598 -68.1 Morocco 51,756 72,468 -28.6 7,521 13,993 -46.3 Croatia 47,895 17,407 175.1 1,426 1,699 -16.1 Germany 39,716 73,897 -46.3 7,222 7,894 -8.5 Greece 37,899 21,773 74.1 3,832 492 679.3

Shares in Turkey's welded pipe exports - January-August 2026