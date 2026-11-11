 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Erciyas...

Erciyas Çelik Boru's net loss widens in Jan-Sept 2026, sales revenue declines

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 13:55:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 561.3 million ($12.31 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 78.11 million recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while its sales revenue declined by 39.6 percent year on year to TRY 3.35 billion ($73.52 million). Meanwhile, Erciyas reported an operating profit of TRY 136.77 million ($3 million), compared to TRY 467.71 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the January-September period, exports accounted for 59 percent of the company's total sales, while steel pipes contributed 89 percent of its revenue, followed by energy with nine percent and wagons with two percent. Revenue from steel pipe operations amounted to TRY 2.97 billion ($59.1 million), while energy revenue totaled TRY 298 million ($5.9 million) and wagon revenue stood at TRY 73 million ($1.5 million).

Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Fin. Reports Erciyas Boru 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe

External Diamater 21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness 1.2 - 6 mm
 
Tedarikçi INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru's net loss widens in H1 2026

28 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru returns to net profit in Q1 2026

13 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru reports higher net profit for Jan-Sept

18 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru reports lower net profit for H1

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru sees 4.4 percent rise in sales revenues in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues up 134.8% in 2023

13 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru more than doubles its sales revenue in Jan-Sept

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues rise in 2022

14 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s net profit and sales revenues rise in Jan-Sept

11 Nov | Steel News