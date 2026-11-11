Erciyas Çelik Boru's net loss widens in Jan-Sept 2026, sales revenue declines

Turkish pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 561.3 million ($12.31 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 78.11 million recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while its sales revenue declined by 39.6 percent year on year to TRY 3.35 billion ($73.52 million). Meanwhile, Erciyas reported an operating profit of TRY 136.77 million ($3 million), compared to TRY 467.71 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the January-September period, exports accounted for 59 percent of the company's total sales, while steel pipes contributed 89 percent of its revenue, followed by energy with nine percent and wagons with two percent. Revenue from steel pipe operations amounted to TRY 2.97 billion ($59.1 million), while energy revenue totaled TRY 298 million ($5.9 million) and wagon revenue stood at TRY 73 million ($1.5 million).