Turkey's welded pipe exports down 5.0 percent in January-July 2026

In July this year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 103,989 metric tons, down by 38.1 percent compared to June and down by 30.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $99.14 million, decreasing by 33.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 31.0 percent year on year.
In the January-July period of 2026, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.07 million mt, down 5.0 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.4 percent to $933.31 million, both year on year.
Turkey's welded pipe exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey's largest welded pipe export destination was Romania, which received 183,792 mt, down 6.5 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 170,730 mt, up 73.6 percent, and Belgium with 57,289 mt, up 29.1 percent, both year on year.
Turkey's top 10 welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-July 2026
|January-July 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|July 2026
|July 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|183,792
|196,661
|-6.5
|6,955
|1,696
|310.0
|UK
|170,730
|98,340
|73.6
|17,131
|9,339
|83.4
|Belgium
|57,289
|44,388
|29.1
|1,946
|3,548
|-45.1
|Georgia
|52,832
|54,673
|-3.4
|10,642
|9,957
|6.9
|Italy
|50,194
|63,140
|-20.5
|208
|3,530
|-94.1
|Croatia
|46,468
|15,708
|195.8
|657
|6
|>1000.0
|Morocco
|44,235
|58,474
|-24.4
|2,337
|23,040
|-89.9
|US
|43,292
|23,748
|82.3
|18,529
|5
|>1000.0
|Greece
|34,022
|21,281
|59.9
|756
|983
|-23.1
|Northern Cyprus
|33,341
|24,788
|34.5
|3,699
|2,441
|51.6