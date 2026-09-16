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Turkey's welded pipe exports down 5.0 percent in January-July 2026

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 11:06:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 103,989 metric tons, down by 38.1 percent compared to June and down by 30.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $99.14 million, decreasing by 33.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 31.0 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of 2026, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.07 million mt, down 5.0 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.4 percent to $933.31 million, both year on year.

Turkey's welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest welded pipe export destination was Romania, which received 183,792 mt, down 6.5 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 170,730 mt, up 73.6 percent, and Belgium with 57,289 mt, up 29.1 percent, both year on year.

Turkey's top 10 welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania 183,792 196,661 -6.5 6,955 1,696 310.0
UK 170,730 98,340 73.6 17,131 9,339 83.4
Belgium 57,289 44,388 29.1 1,946 3,548 -45.1
Georgia 52,832 54,673 -3.4 10,642 9,957 6.9
Italy 50,194 63,140 -20.5 208 3,530 -94.1
Croatia 46,468 15,708 195.8 657 6 >1000.0
Morocco 44,235 58,474 -24.4 2,337 23,040 -89.9
US 43,292 23,748 82.3 18,529 5 >1000.0
Greece 34,022 21,281 59.9 756 983 -23.1
Northern Cyprus 33,341 24,788 34.5 3,699 2,441 51.6

Shares in Turkey's welded pipe exports - January-July 2026

Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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