UK, Belgium and Croatia partially offset decline in Turkey's welded pipe exports

In June this year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 168,081 metric tons, down by 2.8 percent compared to May and down by 24.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $149.11 million, increasing by 8.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 21.0 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 964,410 mt, down 1.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 1.0 percent to $834.09 million, both year on year.

Turkey's welded pipe exports - last 12 months

Shipments to Romania, Turkey's largest welded pipe export market, decreased by 9.2 percent to 177,096 mt. By contrast, exports to the UK recorded strong growth, rising by 72.4 percent to 153,435 mt, strengthening the country's position in second place. Belgium's increase of 35.5 percent to 55,343 mt and Croatia's surge of 191.8 percent to 45,812 mt indicate that European markets increased their weight in the overall export structure.

On the other hand, exports to Germany decreased by 44.4 percent, while exports to Italy fell by 16.4 percent and shipments to Georgia declined by 5.6 percent. The weak picture became more visible in June, when monthly exports fell by 24.1 percent year on year to 168,081 mt. Overall, the data show that Turkey's total welded pipe export volume edged down, while strong increases in markets such as the UK, Belgium and Croatia partially offset declines in Romania, Germany and Italy.

Turkey's top welded pipe export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 177,096 194,965 -9.2 40,768 60,685 -32.8 UK 153,435 89,001 72.4 24,300 19,729 23.2 Belgium 55,343 40,841 35.5 8,939 6,445 38.7 Italy 49,816 59,610 -16.4 11,012 16,562 -33.5 Croatia 45,812 15,702 191.8 1,613 207 680.4 Georgia 42,190 44,716 -5.6 9,653 8,200 17.7 Morocco 41,729 35,434 17.8 2,067 8,939 -76.9 Greece 33,184 20,298 63.5 6,800 8,473 -19.7 Germany 30,102 54,175 -44.4 4,008 7,799 -48.6 Northern Cyprus 29,549 22,347 32.2 8,390 4,668 79.7

Shares in Turkey's welded pipe exports - January-June 2026