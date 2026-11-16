In September this year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 184,691 metric tons, down by 7.1 percent compared to August and down by 22.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $161.28 million, decreasing by 10.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 21.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.45 million mt, down 6.3 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.0 percent to $1.27 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's welded pipe exports - last 12 months

Romania became Turkey's largest welded pipe export market again in the January-September period, despite shipments falling by 9.6 percent year on year to 258,448 mt. The UK followed with 238,715 mt, up 71.6 percent, while exports to the US surged by 219.1 percent to 91,628 mt, keeping the country in third place. Shipments to Belgium and Georgia increased by 7.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, while exports to Croatia and Greece rose by 75.9 percent and 55.7 percent.

By contrast, exports to Germany decreased by 48.9 percent, while shipments to Morocco and Italy fell by 33.6 percent and 28.1 percent, respectively. In September, total welded pipe exports declined by 22.7 percent year on year and by 7.1 percent month on month to 184,691 mt. Romania received 51,642 mt in September, allowing it to regain the top position from the UK on a cumulative basis. The monthly picture was particularly weak for Croatia and Germany, where shipments fell by 99.1 percent and 83.3 percent year on year, respectively. Overall, the January-September decline widened compared with the January-August period, even as the UK and the US continued to post strong cumulative growth.

Turkey's top 10 welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 258,448 285,848 -9.6 51,642 73,872 -30.1 UK 238,715 139,095 71.6 28,410 25,384 11.9 US 91,628 28,717 219.1 17,098 4,893 249.4 Belgium 73,071 67,947 7.5 5,409 7,715 -29.9 Georgia 71,657 69,900 2.5 8,704 7,421 17.3 Morocco 61,754 93,063 -33.6 9,798 20,596 -52.4 Italy 61,715 85,888 -28.1 7,821 11,150 -29.9 Croatia 47,987 27,288 75.9 93 9,881 -99.1 Greece 43,480 27,932 55.7 5,595 6,159 -9.2 Germany 40,657 79,520 -48.9 941 5,623 -83.3

Shares in Turkey's welded pipe exports - January-September 2026