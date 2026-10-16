Tenaris receives EU approval to acquire Romanian steel tube producer Artrom

The European Commission has announced that it has approved the acquisition of sole control of Romanian steel tube producer Artrom Steel Tubes S.A. by Luxembourg-based Tenaris S.A. under the EU Merger Regulation.

Following its assessment, the Commission concluded that the acquisition would not raise competition concerns, as credible competitors would continue supplying customers in the markets where the two companies operate.

Artrom operates steelmaking and seamless pipe facilities in Romania

Artrom operates two major production facilities in Romania. Its Reșița plant has an annual steelmaking capacity of approximately 450,000 mt, while its Slatina facility has an annual seamless pipe rolling capacity of up to 200,000 mt.

The acquisition is expected to support Tenaris' European industrial pipe operations and strengthen its regional manufacturing network.