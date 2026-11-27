According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,970 mt in September this year, down 10.2 percent from August and up 27.8 percent from September 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $15.9 million in September, compared to $19.3 million in the previous month and $9.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in September with 2,993 mt, compared to 3,078 mt in August and 2,607 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,652 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.