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Alleima receives first order for next-generation nuclear reactor tubing

Thursday, 05 November 2026 12:02:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based specialty steel producer Alleima has announced that it has received its first order for steam generator tubing for a next-generation helium-cooled small modular reactor (SMR) from South Korean company Doosan Enerbility. The tubes will be supplied for US-based X-energy's Xe-100 advanced nuclear reactor program.

According to Alleima, the company will manufacture and supply steam generator tubes to Doosan Enerbility for X-energy's first Xe-100 deployment in the US, a proposed four-unit nuclear power plant at an industrial facility in Texas, supported by the US Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

Alleima to supply tubing for helium-cooled nuclear reactors

The Xe-100 is an advanced high-temperature nuclear reactor that uses helium instead of water as a coolant and is designed to generate both electricity and high-temperature steam for industrial applications.

Alleima stated that the order builds on an existing strategic framework between Alleima, Doosan Enerbility and X-energy, aimed at supporting the development of next-generation nuclear power technologies. Commenting on the agreement, Carl von Schantz, president of Alleima's Tube division, stated that the transition toward next-generation nuclear technologies requires reliable materials suppliers and that the company will support Doosan Enerbility with advanced tubing solutions for the Xe-100 program.

Order follows expansion of nuclear tubing production capacity in Sweden

The order also supports Alleima's investments in nuclear energy applications and advanced tubing production capacity. In June 2026, the company inaugurated its Tube Mill 2026 production facility in Sandviken, Sweden, to meet growing global demand for tubing used in conventional nuclear power plants and small modular reactors.

Alleima stated that the new order is part of its strategy to strengthen its position as a supplier of advanced steel tubing for nuclear energy applications.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Sweden European Union 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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