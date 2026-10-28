Alleima secures steel tube and pipe supply order for Sizewell C nuclear project in UK

Sweden-based specialty steel producer Alleima has announced that it has received an order to supply nuclear tubes and pipes for the Sizewell C nuclear power project in Suffolk, the UK.

According to the statement, the order covers tubes and pipes for the two EPR1600 nuclear reactors planned at Sizewell C. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026 under Alleima's Tube division, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027 and continue for approximately two years.

The company has not disclosed the contract value, tonnage or exact technical specifications of the tubes and pipes covered by the order.

Carl von Schantz, president of Alleima's Tube division, stated that the order marks the beginning of a new customer relationship in the nuclear sector. He emphasized that applications close to nuclear reactors require stringent material quality and technical performance standards, which the company aims to meet through its materials expertise and manufacturing experience.