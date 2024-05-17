﻿
US OCTG exports down 20.7 percent in March from February

Friday, 17 May 2024 14:08:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 16,933 mt in March this year, down 20.7 percent from February and down 31.2 percent from March last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $35.6 million in March, compared to $45.4 million in the previous month and $47.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 10,973 mt, compared to 14,050 mt in February and 18,287 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Belgium, with 2,639 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG in March.


