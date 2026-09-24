US standard pipe imports up 38.9 percent in July 2026 from June

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 62,295 mt in July this year, up 38.9 percent from June and up 5.2 percent from July 2025. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $59.1 million in July 2026, compared to $48.4 million in the previous month and $61.1 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from South Korea in July with 13,140 mt, compared to 11,227 mt in June and 4,536 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include Vietnam with 10,075 mt, Canada with 6,531 mt, Thailand with 5,849 mt and United Arab Emirates with 5,322 mt.