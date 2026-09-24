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US standard pipe imports up 38.9 percent in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 24 September 2026 23:48:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 62,295 mt in July this year, up 38.9 percent from June and up 5.2 percent from July 2025. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $59.1 million in July 2026, compared to $48.4 million in the previous month and $61.1 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from South Korea in July with 13,140 mt, compared to 11,227 mt in June and 4,536 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include Vietnam with 10,075 mt, Canada with 6,531 mt, Thailand with 5,849 mt and United Arab Emirates with 5,322 mt.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Korea S. US UAE Vietnam Thailand Middle East East Asia and Pacific North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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