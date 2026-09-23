US line pipe imports down 7.5 percent in July 2026 from June

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 51,707 mt in July this year, down 7.5 percent from June and up 18.7 percent from July 2025. By value, line pipe imports totaled $51.0 million in July 2026, compared to $57.2 million in the previous month and $55.3 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in July with 32,036 mt, compared to 26,398 mt in June and 24,670 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported line pipe in July include Mexico with 6,820 mt, India with 2,847 mt and Taiwan with 2,244 mt.