Vallourec to supply 3,000 mt of tubular solutions for Greece's Prinos CO2 storage project

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has been selected by EnEarth, a subsidiary of Energean, to supply premium tubular solutions for the first phase of the Prinos CO2 carbon storage project in Greece.

Under the contract, Vallourec will supply approximately 3,000 mt of casing pipes and accessories for the project, which is located offshore Greece and aims to convert a depleted oil reservoir into a permanent carbon storage site. The project is expected to contribute to the decarbonization of industrial activities in Greece and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

Prinos targets 2.8 million mt annual carbon injection capacity

The Prinos CO2 project is targeting an injection capacity of up to 2.8 million mt of carbon dioxide per year and has a proved and probable storage capacity of 51.5 million mt, according to an independent report by Netherland, Sewell & Associates.

Vallourec's scope of supply includes seamless carbon steel and corrosion-resistant alloy casing pipes equipped with VAM premium connections. The company will also provide its CLEANWELL dope-free solution, which is designed to improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. According to Vallourec, the tubular solutions are intended to ensure long-term well integrity, a key requirement for the safe and permanent storage of carbon dioxide.

Vallourec stated that the contract strengthens its position in the carbon capture and storage sector and could provide opportunities to participate in future phases of the Prinos CO2 project as well as other carbon storage projects in Europe.