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East Pipes signs steel pipe supply contract with Aramco

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 13:58:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based steel pipe producer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract worth approximately SAR 20 million ($5.3 million), including value-added tax, with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes.

The contract was signed on September 15, 2026, and will have a duration of four months. East Pipes did not disclose the volume or specifications of the steel pipes to be supplied under the agreement.

Financial impact expected in fourth quarter of FY 2026-27

East Pipes stated that the financial impact of the Aramco steel pipe contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of its 2026-27 financial year.

Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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