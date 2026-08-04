Saudi Arabia sets five-year AD duties on Indian cast iron pipes and hollow tubes

Following the conclusion of the antidumping (AD) investigation launched by Saudi Arabia in July last year, final duties have been imposed on imports of cast iron pipes and hollow tubes originating in or exported from India. The duties will apply from August 4 and remain in place for five years, covering ductile iron pipes with diameters ranging from 100 mm to 1,000 mm, including K9 and C Class specifications up to C40.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint submitted by Saudi Arabian Ductile Iron Pipes Co. and supported by International Ductile Iron Pipes Co. The Saudi authorities determined that the rise in Indian imports and their pricing had caused injury to the domestic industry, affecting local sales, market share and financial performance. Based on these findings, the final antidumping duty rates were set at 16.96-29.94 percent of the CIF-based value.

According to the details provided in the announcement, Electrosteel Castings Limited will be subject to a duty of 16.96 percent, with a minimum charge of SAR 714/mt (around $191/mt). The same rate will apply to its products exported through Electrosteel Bahrain Trading WLL, provided that both companies are clearly identified in the shipment documents. All other Indian producers and exporters will face a duty of 29.94 percent, with a minimum charge of SAR 1,260/mt (around $336/mt).