European Commission launches consultation on expanding scope of EU Steel Regulation

The European Commission has launched a targeted public consultation to gather stakeholders' views on the product scope of the EU Steel Regulation, marking the first review of whether additional steel products should be brought under the regulation's trade measures.

The consultation, launched on July 28, will run for eight weeks until September 28, 2026.

Four product categories under review

As part of the review, the Commission will assess whether the scope of the regulation should be expanded to include products in the following categories:

Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of cast iron;

Non-alloy and other alloy wire

Stainless steel wire

Non-alloy and other alloy forged bars.

The consultation invites input from steel producers, steel users, traders, importers, industry associations and other interested stakeholders to help determine whether these product groups should be covered by the EU's steel trade measures.

Assessment to be completed by year-end

Following the conclusion of the consultation, the European Commission will evaluate the responses received and use them as part of its product scope assessment.

Under the regulation, the Commission is required to complete the review by December 31, 2026, after which it may decide whether amendments to the regulation's product coverage are warranted.

The consultation comes less than a month after the EU Steel Regulation entered into force on July 1, 2026, replacing the previous steel safeguard regime.