Argentina's crude steel output fell 13.3 percent in June from May

Acero Argentino (AA), the Argentine chamber of the steel industry, reported that the country's crude steel production reached 346,300 metric tons (mt) in June, against 399,400 mt in May.

On a similar comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 0.3 percent to 192,600 mt, CRC production increased by 0.7 percent to 103,200 mt, and the production of long products declined by 3.4 percent to 129,300 mt.

When compared with June 2025, the data shows crude steel production increased by 8.2 percent, HRC production increased by 17.6 percent, CRC production increased by 9.2 percent, and long products production increased by 31.1 percent.

AA said in a statement that economic activity remains driven primarily by projects linked to energy and logistics infrastructure, while agricultural machinery and transportation show relatively stable performance. In contrast, sectors such as construction, the automotive industry, major appliances, and packaging continue to be affected by weak consumption, as well as other industry-specific dynamics.

Added to this scenario is the growing pressure from imports, both steel products and manufactured goods, particularly those of Chinese origin, which intensifies competition on the domestic production and affects the development of the local value chain.