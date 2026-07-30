US merchant bar exports up 30.0 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,748 mt in May this year, up 30.0 percent from April and up 54.2 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.58 million in May, compared to $4.87 million in the previous month and $3.55 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in May with 3,341 mt, compared to 2,560 mt in April and 2,123 mt in May 2025. The other top export destination was Canada, with 1,278 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in May this year.