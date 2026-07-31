MOC: Average rebar price in China edges down slightly in July 20-26, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 20-26 period this year average finished steel prices in China edge down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot-rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the price of coking coal declined by 0.2 percent, week on week.