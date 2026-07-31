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MOC: Average rebar price in China edges down slightly in July 20-26, 2026

Friday, 31 July 2026 11:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 20-26 period this year average finished steel prices in China edge down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot-rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the price of coking coal declined by 0.2 percent, week on week.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Coking Coal Beams Raw Mat Longs China Far East 

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